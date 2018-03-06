Michelle Obama meets the 2-year-old who was captivated by her portrait. And they dance

In the span of less than a week, here are a few things that happened in the life of Parker Curry, age 2:
Last Thursday, she was photographed totally in awe of Michelle Obama’s new portrait at the National Portrait Gallery.
Over the weekend, the photo went viral. The world fell in love with Parker, with many hoping the two could meet.
On Tuesday, they did.
And they danced.
“Parker, I’m so glad I had the chance to meet you today,” Obama wrote on Instagram. “Keep on dreaming big for yourself and maybe one day I’ll proudly look up at a portrait of you!”
Parker, whose mom Jessica Curry is a lifelong District resident, displayed some impressive moves dancing with Obama to Taylor Swift.
Of course, the internet went insane.
Omg so much joy!— Mrs. SMH (@MRSSMH2) March 6, 2018
Chelsea Clinton, who tweeted the photo on Monday night, responded almost instantly.
Magic. Pure magic.— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 6, 2018
“Magic. Pure magic,” Clinton’s tweet said.
And here’s the photo that started it all:
Parker’s mother wasn’t immediately available to describe the moment, referring questions to a public relations firm. (It seems Parker really is big-time now!)
It has certainly been a whirlwind for the family.
Last Thursday, Jessica Curry, accompanied by her sister, took Parker and her 1-year-old sister Ava to the National Portrait Gallery to see the new paintings of the Obamas.
Parker is a big fan of Michelle Obama. She was so entranced by the portrait, staring up at with her mouth wide open, that she wouldn’t turn around to her mom for a photograph.
Ben Hines, a 37-year-old from North Carolina, was standing nearby to the side and watched the moment unfold. He took out his cell phone and snapped a photo of Parker in total amazement. He tried to find Parker and her mom later, but couldn’t, so he posted the photo on Facebook, hoping the internet would connect them.
Oh, it did.
The photo quickly went viral. And eventually, someone tagged Curry on Hines’ Facebook post.
“This is what America is all about,” tweeted an Atlanta man. “This young girl can now dream about being someone like Michelle Obama.”
The striking portrait of Obama - in a long, flowing dress against a light blue background - was painted by Baltimore artist Amy Sherald, who was chosen by the former first lady.
At her portrait’s unveiling last month, Obama said she was thinking of little girls - and girls of color, “who in the years ahead will come to this place and see an image of someone who looks like them hanging on the wall of a great American institution. ... And I know the kind of impact that will have on their lives because I was one of those girls.”
