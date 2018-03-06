More Videos

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Video released by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shows a bar fight between three men, including the victim who was holding his 4-year-old daughter. The incident took place on January 25, 2018, at Crossroads Pizza & Wings Bar in Pine, Colorado. One of the suspects has been arrested and faces charges of first-degree assault-extreme indifference, second-degree assault — serious bodily injury and child abuse. The other suspect has not been identified. The victim was airlifted to an area hospital with serious bodily injuries, the sheriff’s office said. He was later charged with misdemeanor child abuse for his alleged involvement in a barroom brawl while holding his daughter. The child was not injured in the incident. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

National

Man got into a brutal bar fight – while holding his 4-year-old daughter, Colorado cops say

By Scott Berson And Crystal Hill

sberson@mcclatchy.com

chill@mcclatchy.com

March 06, 2018 03:00 PM

Police in Jefferson County, Colorado are investigating after a brutal bar fight left one man airlifted to a hospital for emergency care – and nearly involved a 4-year-old daughter caught in the crossfire.

Police released surveillance video Monday of the January fight, which shows 39-year-old Richard Brown yelling at a group of men while holding his 4-year-old daughter in his left arm, the Denver Post reported.

Brown’s family told FOX 31 that they were at the restaurant eating dinner when the fight happened. They say Brown didn’t have a chance to put down his daughter.

At first, the fight is just verbal. Then a man, reaching over the child, lands a back-handed slap right in Brown’s face. Brown lunges at the man’s shoulder, but misses.

After that, it’s a free for all. Another man in a hoodie pulls back and beats Brown in the head over and over again, then moves in front and punches him in the face several more times.

Brown staggers back, still somehow carrying his daughter. Someone else grabs the child from him and holds onto her as the man in the hoodie rears up and hits Brown full-force in the face yet again. . . and again, and again.

Brown falls back and the child is pulled to safety. The attackers pile onto him and continue beating him in the face, side and back. One knees him in the chin and kicks him. Eventually, he staggers to his knees and the video ends.

JoelWilsonMug
Police say Joel Wilson was one of the men who fought Richard Brown while Brown was carrying his 4-year-old daughter.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Brown was later given a summons for misdemeanor child abuse, FOX 31 reported. Authorities say he had multiple opportunities to get the child out of harms way.

Police have arrested Joel Wilson, 31, in connection to the assault, the Denver Post reported. He’s charged with extreme indifference and other offenses, the newspaper said.

But cops are still looking for one last man, who was described as bearded, about 5 feet 8 inches and in his mid-20s.

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

