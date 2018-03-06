Man got into a brutal bar fight – while holding his 4-year-old daughter, Colorado cops say

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 203 Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase Pause 462 Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest 49 5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 38 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 184 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 13 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 27 During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 189 Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4 226 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 192 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Video released by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shows a bar fight between three men, including the victim who was holding his 4-year-old daughter. The incident took place on January 25, 2018, at Crossroads Pizza & Wings Bar in Pine, Colorado. One of the suspects has been arrested and faces charges of first-degree assault-extreme indifference, second-degree assault — serious bodily injury and child abuse. The other suspect has not been identified. The victim was airlifted to an area hospital with serious bodily injuries, the sheriff’s office said. He was later charged with misdemeanor child abuse for his alleged involvement in a barroom brawl while holding his daughter. The child was not injured in the incident. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

