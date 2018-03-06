McClatchy
McClatchy

National

She couldn’t pay to have her old dog euthanized, so she used a sledgehammer and knife, Vt. cops say

The Associated Press

March 06, 2018 12:06 PM

CONCORD, Vt.

Police in Vermont say a woman who couldn’t pay to euthanize her 18-year-old dog used a sledgehammer and a knife to kill it.

The Caledonian Record reports 51-year-old Lisa Rote Potwin, of Concord, Vermont, pleaded not guilty to a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals and related misdemeanors last month.

Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi says Potwin was released on the conditions that she not buy or possess any new animals. She’s awaiting trial.

Police say Potwin’s roommate said she saw Potwin hit the German shepherd mix named Cody over the head with a sledgehammer twice in 2017, then stabbed the dog’s neck with a knife.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The roommate said Potwin told her she first tried giving Cody the sedative Klonopin and three EpiPen shots.

More Videos

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 203

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Pause
Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest 462

Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 49

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

Former 'A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 38

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 27

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4 189

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 226

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 192

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Zoo Miami spokesman Ron Magill explains how Wesley, a 7-month-old giraffe, was injured after getting his head stuck between two fence posts. The giraffe was euthanized on Tuesday. Joey Flechasjflechas@miamiherald.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 203

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Pause
Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest 462

Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 49

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

Former 'A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 38

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 27

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4 189

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 226

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 192

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

View More Video