Jason Terrell Farmer, 34
Jason Terrell Farmer, 34 Houston Police Department Courtesy
Jason Terrell Farmer, 34 Houston Police Department Courtesy

National

Texas sex offender killed his fiancée’s sister during sex in hotel room, police say

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@mcclatchy.com

March 06, 2018 11:49 AM

The man charged with manslaughter in connection with the choking death of his fiancée’s sister during sex has a history with sex crimes, according to Texas public records.

Jason Terrell Farmer, 34, waited “more than 24 hours, closer to 36 hours” to call police after Angela Montante, 23, died following sex with Farmer Thursday afternoon, according to video of his arraignment obtained by KPRC.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Farmer told Houston police after he was arrested Friday evening that he put his hands around Montante’s neck during sex at a southwest Houston hotel, but stopped when she began “freaking out.” Three to five minutes later, her body went limp.

Despite convictions for sexual assault in both 2009 and 2010, Farmer’s profile on Texas DPS’ sex offender registry classifies the “risk level” associated with Farmer as “low.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to KTRK, Farmer had two additional sex crime charges pending against him at the time of Montante’s death, both against children, one for continuous abuse, and the other for indecency with a child. He was out on a $200,000 bond on those charges, according to the Chronicle, when his fiancée called Houston police to report her sister’s death.

KHOU reported that Farmer called his fiancée and let her know Friday evening that he needed to confess something to police. Authorities found Montante wrapped in a blanket in the room Farmer rented at an American Inn and Suites location in the 8200 block of Southwest Freeway.

Police say Farmer and Montante checked into the hotel on Thursday, and after she had died, he booked the same room for an additional night using cash.

More Videos

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 203

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Pause
Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest 462

Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 49

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

Former 'A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 38

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 27

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4 189

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 226

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 192

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. According to the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey (NISVS), nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Public health and violence prevention practitioners and researchers are united by a common goal: stop sexual violence from happening in the first place. Assuring a uniform understanding of and approach to the issue contributes to accurate reporting and surveillance, adherence to proven interventions, and opportunities to enhance existing prevention strategies and develop new ones. CDC

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 203

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Pause
Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest 462

Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 49

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

Former 'A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 38

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 27

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4 189

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 226

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 192

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

View More Video