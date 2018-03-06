More Videos

A father in Virginia said he made his 10-year-old son run the one-mile distance to school after the boy was kicked off his school bus for three days “for being a little bully.” In this video, streamed live to Facebook on March 1, Bryan Thornhill explained that his method is “old school, simple parenting.” Bryan Thornhill via Storyful
A father in Virginia said he made his 10-year-old son run the one-mile distance to school after the boy was kicked off his school bus for three days “for being a little bully.” In this video, streamed live to Facebook on March 1, Bryan Thornhill explained that his method is “old school, simple parenting.” Bryan Thornhill via Storyful

National

His son was kicked off the bus for bullying - so dad made him run to school instead, video shows

By Scott Berson

sberson@mcclatchy.com

March 06, 2018 11:40 AM

A Virginia dad had an easy solution when he says his son was kicked off the school bus for bullying.

Can’t ride? Then you’re gonna run.

In a massively viral Facebook video, dad Bryan Thornhill filmed himself trailing behind his son in a car as the boy jogs to school in the rain.

“Welcome to ‘You better listen to your dad 2018,’” Thornhill says in the video.

He says his 10-year-old son had gotten in trouble on the bus for bullying and had been suspended for a few days, so his punishment was to run to school instead.

Thornhill said his son had run to school the last few days, and had posted videos of those as well. But when his son was rude to his mother in the morning, it was decided that he would run to school even in that morning’s rain.

“This right here is just simple. Ironically, since he’s been running to school this week his behavior has been better, his teachers have approved of his behavior this week, he hasn’t gotten in trouble, whereas last week he was just absolutely out of his mind.”

The video, which has been seen a staggering 22 million times, is garnering a lot of praise as well as a lot of criticism.

There were some who didn’t agree with his choice.

Thornhill says he has no patience for the critics.

"If you get your panties in a wad seeing a kid jog, well I feel sorry for you," he said. "You probably need a lap or two."

And at the end of the day, Thornhill wrote that he hoped something good came out of the video’s popularity.

“Our children are our future. Being a parent is a choice. Make sure you show your children you love them with hugs and discipline,” he wrote on Facebook. “Parenting isn't always about being a friend ... [it’s] about leading them into the future.”

Dr. Catherine Bradshaw, a national expert in bullying prevention, discusses approaches to avoid in bullying prevention and response. StopBullying.govYouTube

