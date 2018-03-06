Cameron Curtis
Cameron Curtis Giles County Sheriff’s Office
Cameron Curtis Giles County Sheriff’s Office

National

He beat his mom with a hatchet and left her begging for her life for hours, Tenn. police say

By Scott Berson

sberson@mcclatchy.com

March 06, 2018 11:17 AM

A 911 call sent deputies scrambling to a home in Giles County, Tenn., one February night. A woman had called dispatchers and told them a mother had just been killed - by her own son.

Officers rushed to the home, where they found 26-year-old Cameron Curtis waiting. He charged at them, but was subdued and taken away, cops say.

When police went inside, they found a grisly scene. The suspect’s mother, Neva Curtis, was lying on the floor, bleeding “profusely” from her head and barely clinging to life, cops say.

She was taken to a Nashville hospital about an hour away, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Curtis was taken to the Giles County Jail, where he faces both an aggravated assault and an attempted murder charge, according to jail records.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by the Pulaski Citizen, Curtis had placed a gun on the victim’s head and said he was considering whether to kill her slowly or quickly, before allegedly grabbing a hatchet and striking his mother in the back of the skull.

“She laid there for two hours, praying and begging for her life before he left the residence and called his wife saying he killed his mom,” Lt. Shane Hunter told WKRN.

The victim’s sister, Amanda Williams, who lived with Neva, told the station Cameron had been upset because he thought his mother had called authorities to take away his children - which she says did not happen.

“He has two small kids, we were worried about them. But we never thought he would do something like this,” she told the station. “I love him. I will forgive him. But I will never forget this.”

Curtis remains in jail without bond, and is scheduled for a first appearance in court on March 8.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 203

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Pause
Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest 462

Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 49

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

Former 'A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 38

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 27

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4 189

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 226

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 192

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

View More Video