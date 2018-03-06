He beat his mom with a hatchet and left her begging for her life for hours, Tenn. police say

A 911 call sent deputies scrambling to a home in Giles County, Tenn., one February night. A woman had called dispatchers and told them a mother had just been killed - by her own son.

Officers rushed to the home, where they found 26-year-old Cameron Curtis waiting. He charged at them, but was subdued and taken away, cops say.

When police went inside, they found a grisly scene. The suspect’s mother, Neva Curtis, was lying on the floor, bleeding “profusely” from her head and barely clinging to life, cops say.

She was taken to a Nashville hospital about an hour away, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

Curtis was taken to the Giles County Jail, where he faces both an aggravated assault and an attempted murder charge, according to jail records.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by the Pulaski Citizen, Curtis had placed a gun on the victim’s head and said he was considering whether to kill her slowly or quickly, before allegedly grabbing a hatchet and striking his mother in the back of the skull.

“She laid there for two hours, praying and begging for her life before he left the residence and called his wife saying he killed his mom,” Lt. Shane Hunter told WKRN.

The victim’s sister, Amanda Williams, who lived with Neva, told the station Cameron had been upset because he thought his mother had called authorities to take away his children - which she says did not happen.

“He has two small kids, we were worried about them. But we never thought he would do something like this,” she told the station. “I love him. I will forgive him. But I will never forget this.”

Curtis remains in jail without bond, and is scheduled for a first appearance in court on March 8.