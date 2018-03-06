Alaska city moose count relies on tips, DNA-extracting darts

In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, Dave Battle of the Alaska Department Fish and Game waits for a moose to move off after firing a dart into its side that's designed to obtain a skin sample in Anchorage, Alaska. Flight rules over the city prevent the department from conducting traditional aerial surveys of moose so the department is experimenting with new methods, including the tracking of moose year-to-year by identifying them with DNA. Dan Joling AP Photo