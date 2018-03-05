A Kansas man was deported after his ex-girlfriend reported him to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, his attorney says. Here, ICE agents arrested people in south and central Texas in late February.
National

Man terrorized by ex-girlfriend is deported after she reports him to ICE, Kansas lawyer says

By Max Londberg And and Tony Rizzo

jlondberg@kcstar.com

trizzo@kcstar.com

March 05, 2018 01:33 PM

Serafin Alegria-Zamora’s attorney called it a “final act of terror” when an ex-girlfriend reported the Mexican national to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

That led to the Kansas man’s deportation on Friday, according to his attorney, Rekha Sharma-Crawford. His deportation was executed over Sharma-Crawford’s complaint stating her client should have been granted a special visa for crime victims.

Alegria-Zamora’s application for the visa, known as a “U” visa, had been pending for about four months when he was deported.

Alegria-Zamora, 37, had recently started a family with another woman. His 5-month-old daughter and common-law wife remain in the U.S.

He was the alleged victim of stalking by his ex-girlfriend — a crime that qualifies for the special visa.

Sharma-Crawford filed an emergency complaint Friday in U.S. District Court in Kansas, but that failed to prevent Alegria-Zamora’s deportation.

According to the complaint, Alegria-Zamora was terrorized by his ex-girlfriend, whose “dark obsession” with him became apparent when he began seeing a new woman, who would become the mother of his daughter.

The ex-girlfriend sent a photo of the new woman with a bull’s-eye in the middle of her forehead; sent photos of dead children; and, after Alegria-Zamora’s common-law wife became pregnant, the couple received a package containing a doll “drenched in red paint with a note that said, ‘back off bitch, Serafin is mine,’” according to the complaint.

Alegria-Zamora has never seen his newborn daughter due to his detainment.

After his ex-girlfriend reported him, Alegria-Zamora was convicted of illegal re-entry into the U.S. and misuse of a Social Security number in Wichita.

“It is his only criminal history,” Sharma-Crawford wrote.

