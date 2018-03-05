FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, Frank Gehrke, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, leaves a snow covered meadow after conducting the second snow survey of the season near Echo Summit, Calif. Welcome drifts of fresh snow await California's water managers on their late-winter survey of the Sierra Nevada snowpack. California water officials were trooping into the mountains Monday, March 5, for the latest in their regular manual measurements of the year's snowfall.
National

Welcome snow slows California's plunge back to drought

The Associated Press

March 05, 2018 02:57 AM

SAN FRANCISCO

Welcome snowdrifts await California's water managers on their late-winter survey of the Sierra Nevada snowpack.

California water officials are trooping into the mountains Monday for the latest regular manual measurements of the year's snowfall.

The snowpack historically has supplied Californians with about a third of their water for the year.

A late-winter storm last week has been piling up snow by the foot. That has eased the state's plunge back into drought.

Water spokesman Chris Orrock says officials expect the storm to bring the state up to about half of the usual snowpack for this time of the year.

Before the storm, California had accumulated less than a quarter of normal snowfall. A dry February had pushed much of arid Southern California back into drought conditions.

