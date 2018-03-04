No exceptions on new aluminum and steel tariffs, Trump trade adviser says

President Trump shows the executive order withdrawing the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership after signing it on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. Standing behind the him, from left, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence; White House Chief of Staff Reince Preibus; Peter Navarro, director of the National Trade Council; and Jared Kushner, senior advisor. Ron Sachs/Pool via CNP TNS