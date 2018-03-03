Bullets flew after a woman refused this man’s $8 offer for sex, Georgia police say

A security guard found the body of 26-year-old Misha Moore at the bottom of an Atlanta stairwell in January 2017.
At first, police said someone had stabbed the woman, according to CBS, but a later autopsy revealed that she died from gunshot wounds.
Using surveillance footage, police arrested Felix Shirley and charged him with possession of a firearm and murder weeks after Moore’s body was found, Fox5 reported.
Shirley was convicted on those charges and sentenced to five years plus life in prison this Friday, according to AJC. He killed Moore because she refused to have sex with him for $8, Fulton district attorney spokeswoman Nakell Williams said in a news release.
Williams said that Moore initiated the conversation and offered to have sex with Shirley for money after he got off work at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. But Shirley threw Moore against a wall when she said $8 was “not enough,” Williams told AJC, and then shot her in the neck and face with a .22 caliber revolver.
There were bruises on Moore’s body, police told CBS, but it did not appear that she had been sexually assaulted.
The Atlanta Police Department told 11Alive News that Moore and Shirley knew each other. Investigators connected the two because Shirley was the last person seen with Moore on security cameras, they say, and someone called in with a tip.
A few months before her death, Moore moved from New York to Atlanta, according to 11Alive News.
