Alaska's Iditarod sled dog race to begin amid turbulent year

FILE - In this March 2, 2014, file photo, musher Nathan Schroeder drives his dog team down the trail just after the start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race near Willow, Alaska. The 46th running of Alaska's famed Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race kicks off Saturday, March 3, 2018, amid the most turbulent year for organizers beset by multiple problems, including a champion's dog doping scandal, the loss of major sponsors, discontent among race participants and escalating pressure from animal rights activists, who say the dogs are run to death or left with serious injuries. Anchorage Daily News via AP, File Bob Hallinen