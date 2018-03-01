The gorilla inside this cage was taken from Community Park after complaints that it was racially insensitive. It is in storage pending a decision on its permanent future.
The gorilla inside this cage was taken from Community Park after complaints that it was racially insensitive. It is in storage pending a decision on its permanent future. In Memory of Dobby Facebook page Screenshot
The gorilla inside this cage was taken from Community Park after complaints that it was racially insensitive. It is in storage pending a decision on its permanent future. In Memory of Dobby Facebook page Screenshot

National

City hauls away ‘racially insensitive’ statue of ‘Dobby’ the gorilla from Texas park

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@mcclatchy.com

March 01, 2018 01:29 PM

A gorilla statue’s presence and then its sudden removal from a park playground have taken up a disproportionate amount of time and energy from city officials in Corsicana, Texas.

On Tuesday night, Mayor Don Denbrow said in a statement that the caged gorilla statue affectionately known as “Dobby” would be hauled away from Corsicana’s Community Park after “a few citizens” complained that the statue was racially insensitive.

Corsicana resident Betty Lambert told the Corsicana Daily Sun that she sees both sides of the argument surrounding the statue.

“My grand nieces love Community Park. The gorilla cage was a favorite,” Lambert told the newspaper. “I am sympathetic to the idea that it could be thought of as a metaphor for the institution of slavery. I support the removal of the gorilla on the grounds that it could offend members of our community. At no time did I ever think of it as anything other than King Kong.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Debrow said in his statement that Dobby was originally caged because of concerns about the safety of the children at the park.

Here is the last photo of me as I was being hauled off. As you can tell by the look on my face.... I was pissed.😡

Posted by In memory of Dobby on Wednesday, February 28, 2018

“It was not possible to leave the gorilla without the cage due to safety reasons,” Debrow said in the statement. So the gorilla had to go, prompting one man to reportedly stage a protest by refusing to come out of the cage until the city promised to return the statue. And an “In Memory of Dobby” Facebook page sprang up and attracted 1,100 likes in just over a day.

Corsicana, which sits about 55 miles south of Dallas, has a population estimated at just under 24,000 by the U.S. Census Bureau.

But one of Corsicana’s four City Council members, Jeff Smith, said Dobby’s supporters would not let this (fake) gorilla go the way of Harambe, the (real) gorilla famously killed at the Cincinnati Zoo when a child fell into his enclosure. The “in Memory of Dobby” Facebook page uses a photo of Harambe at the top of its profile.

“We have news! Update on the gorilla,” Smith said in a Facebook post Wednesday night, not even a day after the Dobby statue was taken out of its cage. “He will be placed back in the park as soon as weather permits!”

Smith told McClatchy the decisions to remove Dobby and then to bring him back were “100 percent the Mayor’s.” He said in a previous Facebook post, “We all understand that this situation was rushed into.”

Denbrow sent an updated statement to the Daily Sun on Wednesday that read in part: “It is the City’s goal to depict all the animals in Community Park in a free environment that is safe for children. Other animals will be added including a free-standing gorilla and a tiger.”

A makeshift memorial was held for the departed statue Wednesday night, and if Smith is right, it looks as if public support for Dobby may win out in this bizarre episode.

More Videos

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Pause
Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest 7:43

Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 0:50

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

Former 'A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 0:28

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4 3:10

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Zola, a gorilla at Dallas Zoo, was just slapping his hands happily in an indoor paddling pool before showing off his dancing skills. The viral video was shared by Dallas Zoo's on June 20, inspiring at least one great edit with music. (Courtesy of Dalla Zoo/YouTube via Storyful)

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Pause
Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest 7:43

Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 0:50

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

Former 'A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 0:28

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4 3:10

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

View More Video