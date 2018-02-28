Elvis Presley is shown in concert in the later part of his career in this file photo.
Elvis Presley is shown in concert in the later part of his career in this file photo.
National

Guy running for Congress named Elvis Presley does a mean Elvis Presley

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@mcclatchy.com

February 28, 2018 11:46 AM

It’s now or never for this congressional candidate who, if nothing else, has name recognition going for him.

Elvis D. Presley is a Libertarian candidate running for a seat in Congress, representing Arkansas’ 1st District.

No, silly. Of course it’s not that Elvis, but it is someone who legally changed his name to match the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. The newspaper did not report Presley’s previous name.

Presley has previously run for governor, land commissioner and a seat in the state Senate in Arkansas in 2016, according to WDAF. He is based in tiny Star City, Ark., according to his Facebook profile.

And not for nothing, but this Elvis also does a pretty mean Elvis.

 

just a clip from ok state fair.

Posted by Elvisd Presley on Sunday, September 29, 2013

Presley is challenging Rep. Rick Crawford, a Republican who has represented the eastern portion of Arkansas for four terms.

According to the Democrat-Gazette, Presley was the only Libertarian candidate pursuing the party’s nomination for the seat. His nomination still went down to the wire, though, as he beat ‘none of the above’ by a slim 20-18 vote to get on the ballot.

Presley
Elvis D. Presley’s campaign photo for his 2016 run for Arkansas State Senate.
Facebook user Elvisd Presley Screenshot

Some Arkansas Libertarian Party members, the newspaper reported, thought Presley may not be viewed as a legitimate candidate.

"Elvis Presley's Memphis" has opened at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. The facility presents his life, career and legacy in an immersive setting. A museum, car collection, soundstage, and shops present everything Elvis. Media provided by Elvis Presley Enterprises, Edited by Cristina Rayas / McClatchy

