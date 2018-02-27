Former Los Angeles Police Department officers Luis Gustavo Valenzuela, left, and James Christopher Nichols received 25-year prison sentences Monday after pleading no contest to raping women while on duty.
Former Los Angeles Police Department officers Luis Gustavo Valenzuela, left, and James Christopher Nichols received 25-year prison sentences Monday after pleading no contest to raping women while on duty. KTLA
Former Los Angeles Police Department officers Luis Gustavo Valenzuela, left, and James Christopher Nichols received 25-year prison sentences Monday after pleading no contest to raping women while on duty. KTLA

National

‘They terrorized them.’ Two LAPD cops plead no contest to raping women while on duty

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

February 27, 2018 11:45 AM

The two cops were accused of raping women in alleys, apartments – and their unmarked police car.

James Christopher Nichols, 46, and Luis Gustavo Valenzuela, 45, former Los Angeles Police Department partners in the Hollywood Division, pleaded no contest Monday to two counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, reported the Los Angeles Daily News. They received 25-year prison sentences and must register as sex offenders in a plea deal to avoid the possibility of serving life in prison.

Nichols and Valenzuela were accused of attacking four women between 2008 and 2011, reported KABC. The women, ages 19 to 34, were involved in narcotics investigations, and the LAPD officers forced the women to have sex with them to avoid jail time or being exposed as police informants, court documents say.

“Every time I see a police car while driving, a panic takes over me,” one woman testified, according to KABC. “My heart starts to beat so fast like it’s about to explode.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The officers forced the women to have sex with them in the back of their undercover Volkswagen Jetta or in other locations after arresting them on drug charges, according to testimony reported in the Los Angeles Times. In some cases, one of the officers would stand guard while the other assaulted a woman. Investigators believe there might have been additional victims who chose not to come forward.

The two men were taken off duty in 2013 and arrested in 2016, KCAL reported. Three of the four women involved have reached civil settlements with the city for $450,000 to $750,000 each. The fourth woman’s civil case is pending.

According to an earlier KCAL story, Nichols was a 15-year LAPD veteran while Valenzuela had been with the department for 18 years.

“How dare they. They wore a badge to protect people and instead they terrorized them,” Detective Carla Zuniga, one of the lead investigators in the case, told the Los Angeles Times. “They tarnished the public trust. People trust the police. Every time something like this happens, we have to walk into the community and say, ‘No, that’s not us.’ 

More Videos

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Pause
Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest 7:43

Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 0:50

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

Former 'A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 0:28

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4 3:10

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

A Phenix City police officer has been arrested after a woman said she was raped while in custody, authorities said Friday morning during a news conference. This is an excerpt of Taylor's comments about the hit to trust law enforcement takes in situations such as these. Mike HaskeyThe Ledger-Enquirer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Pause
Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest 7:43

Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 0:50

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

Former 'A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 0:28

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4 3:10

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

View More Video