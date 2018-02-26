Students, parents make emotional return to Florida school where mass shooting occurred

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 3:24 Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase Pause 7:43 Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest 0:50 5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 0:39 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:28 During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 3:10 Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:13 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hundreds of families visited the Parkland campus for a “reunification” day on Sunday. Teachers, staff and counselors were on hand as students picked up the textbooks and backpacks they left behind as they fled the Valentine’s Day shooting in which 17 died. Daniel Varela The Miami Herald

