His girlfriend was suicidal on the balcony, said Oregon man. But witnesses saw a push

One moment, the Oregon woman was on her third-floor balcony, pleading with her boyfriend, prosecutors said.
“Don’t hurt me,” the 27-year-old woman exclaimed, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.
But it was too late, witnesses said: The next moment, they watched as the woman’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Jordan Adam Sutherland, used both hands to push his girlfriend from their shared apartment’s balcony in Hillsboro, Ore., prosecutors said. Sutherland was also the father of an infant child with his girlfriend.
A moment after the push, the woman was lying on the concrete three floors down, unconscious, witnesses said. Frantic bystanders watched as blood pooled beneath her wounded skull. Her spine was fractured. At first, witnesses assumed she was dead, prosecutors said.
But the woman was alive, and she was rushed to the hospital. Lacerations on her head required 14 staples to close, prosecutors said.
Sutherland was convicted on multiple counts of domestic violence including first-degree assault on Feb. 16, the district attorney announced Thursday. He will be sentenced Feb. 27.
The bench trial, which Sutherland requested, lasted a week, prosecutors said. He had pleaded not guilty.
In court, Sutherland said he had not pushed his girlfriend off the balcony on Sept. 11, prosecutors said — and his girlfriend even took to the stand to back him up, putting both of their accounts at odds with what eyewitnesses said had transpired.
Prosecutors said the defense argued that “Sutherland had been heroically trying to save his girlfriend as she fell from the balcony during a misguided suicide attempt.”
Sutherland said in court that “he held on to the victim as long as possible as she dramatically hung from the ledge,” prosecutors said, adding that his account was backed up by his cousin and the victim, who was not cooperating with the prosecution.
“The victim said he didn’t do it,” Ryan Corbridge, Sutherland’s defense attorney, told the Oregonian. “I don’t know what more you can have than that.”
Corbridge told the Oregonian that the girlfriend had been intoxicated at the time.
But prosecutors said the other eyewitness accounts won over the judge.
Prosecutors “successfully argued that the state’s eyewitnesses and physical evidence were more credible than Sutherland’s implausible story,” Andrew Freeman, the county’s deputy district attorney, told Patch.
Prosecutors also said that Sutherland had punched his girlfriend in the jaw less than a month before the balcony incident. That incident, however, had not been reported to police, prosecutors said.
Sutherland also violated a no-contact order by contacting the girlfriend at least 12 times while he was being held in the Washington County Jail on the assault charges, prosecutors said. That led to Sutherland facing 12 counts of contempt as well as the domestic violence charges.
Sutherland faces at least seven and a half years in prison, the Oregonian reports.
The defense attorney told the Oregonian that he’s contacted the Oregon Innocence Project, a nonprofit that aims to exonerate the wrongfully convicted.
“I believe there’s still DNA evidence on the outside of the balcony that would be important in acquitting Mr. Sutherland,” Corbridge told the newspaper.
