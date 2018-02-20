Another lockdown, after reports that a student shot himself in Ohio school bathroom

A seventh-grade student at an Ohio middle school shot himself in a campus restroom Tuesday morning, prompting lockdowns at two schools, authorities say.
The youth has been hospitalized, and lockdowns at Jackson Memorial Middle School and a neighboring high school in Massillon, Ohio, about 55 miles south of Cleveland, has been lifted, reported WKYC. No one else was injured in the incident at 7:51 a.m. local time.
Two students told WKYC they hid in closets for two hours during the lockdown without knowing what had happened.
Hundreds of parents gathered outside the middle school until students were released, reported WOIO.
The Jackson Local School District also closed its four elementary schools and cancleed extra-curricular activities, according to post on the district’s Facebook page. The district has not yet decided whether schools will reopen Wednesday.
Numerous school closures and lockdowns have been reported across the United States since a gunman killed 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Wednesday,
