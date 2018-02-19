Inmate in landmark Supreme Court case denied parole

RETRANSMITTED TO UPDATE CAPTION AFTER PAROLE BOARD DECISION - FILE - In this February 1964 file photo, Henry Montgomery, flanked by two deputies, awaits the verdict in his trial for the murder of Deputy Sheriff Charles H. Hurt in Louisiana. On Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, a three-member panel must decide whether to grant parole to Montgomery, a prisoner who's getting his first chance at freedom after nearly a half-century behind bars. The Advocate via AP, File John Boss