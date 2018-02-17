She asked him to pay a bill. He sneaked up on her with cellophane wrap, Oregon cops say

Charlotte Simons was sitting in her recliner and watching TV on Super Bowl Sunday when the 74-year-old’s roommate sneaked up on her, police say.
Leo Miller, 71, allegedly tried to suffocate Simons on Feb. 4 because he was upset about a utility bill he had to pay, according to OregonLive. Simons said she had just asked Miller to pay his half of the electric bill.
In response, Miller applied cellophane wrap to Simons’ nose and mouth, police say.
“He came to me and stood in front of me and he said, ‘I am going to kill you,’” she told KOIN 6 News. “And he put his hand over my face and he started to shove on me and I was fighting at that time.”
Never miss a local story.
He didn’t stop until she played dead, court documents allege.
“He thought he could suffocate me with that,” she told KPTV. “I played dead… I just went limp and he thought that he killed me.”
Once Miller thought she was dead, Simons says, she called for help using the LifeAlert around her neck, according to KGW8.
He heard and started punching Simons again, police say.
“That’s when I reached for his gonads and I just squeezed them as hard as I could,” she said to the TV station. “If I had a pair of cutters, he wouldn’t be wearing ’em today, he’d be at the hospital.”
Dispatchers heard the commotion and sent law enforcement to the scene.
Police say they saw Miller screaming at his injured roommate when they arrived, according to OregonLive. Simons had a bruised nose, an eye that was swollen shut and blood clogging her nostrils. Miller was arrested.
Earlier this week, Miller was indicted on charges of attempted murder, second-degree assault, strangulation and unlawful use of a weapon. He remains in jail.
Simons, who spent two days in the hospital, said she wouldn’t mind if the roommate she met on Craigslist stays there forever.
“If you want to beat up on somebody, she told KPTV, “go to the gym and work out on a body bag.”
Comments