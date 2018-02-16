National

Sheriff didn't pursue sex case against Texas church gunman

By NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated Press

February 16, 2018 02:16 PM

HOUSTON

Sheriff's deputies didn't pursue a sexual assault investigation against the man who shot and killed 26 people at a Texas church, even though the woman reporting it signed a complaint detailing the alleged attack.

Records released Friday detail a June 2013 investigation of allegations against Devin Patrick Kelley, four years before the November 2017 mass shooting at a tiny church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

In a handwritten document, the alleged victim said Kelley pinned her down and forcibly put his genitals into her mouth.

Kelley's first wife, Tessa Brennaman, also gave a statement to the Comal County Sheriff's Office as part of the investigation. Brennaman said Kelley abused her repeatedly and even "water-boarded" her.

The records say the case was "inactivated" because the victim didn't return a detective's messages.

