Officers smelled weed and found the man smoking it. He had a police badge, NY cops say

Two plain-clothed police officers in Ronkonkoma, New York, noticed smoke coming out of a car in a Clarion Hotel parking lot and decided to investigate.
They smelled marijuana — and found Justin Conte, the 43-year-old man inside, was wearing a police badge, according to Patch.com.
There was just one problem: It was a fake badge and the man admitted it, police say.
It wasn’t the only troublesome item the officers say they discovered in the car. According to Pix11, Conte allegedly had an extendable police baton and a placard for a police chief inside his car as well.
Those items were out in the open and easily visible, police told Patch.com.
Officers arrested the man, who also had a legal pistol permit for three weapons, according to LongIsland.com. But when police went to put the weapons back at Conte’s house, they allegedly discovered that the New York man had two AR-15 rifles and a .38-caliber revolver.
He was not legally allowed to possess those weapons, police say. Other police equipment was discovered at his house, LongIsland.com reported.
Conte faces charges of criminal impersonation, criminal possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon, according to Pix11.
In another case, an 18-year-old from Florida allegedly stole his uncle’s police uniform and patrol car to pull over someone for a traffic stop. Police say Isael Ibrain Lima admitted to impersonating a cop — and calling himself “Deputy Miranda” — in September because he wanted to “impress” his girlfriend.
