Home alone when a masked man broke in, the boy called his pit bull, Nebraska cops say

At first, Shane thought his mom was back home.
“I heard someone trying to open the door,” the 9-year-old told KWCH, “and I thought it was her trying to unlock the door with her keys.”
But the fourth-grader from Lincoln, Nebraska, learned that wasn’t the case, according to the Lincoln Journal-Star.
His mom left the boy home alone Wednesday while she went to pick up his siblings from school. That’s when a masked burglar broke in, police told KLKN.
Never miss a local story.
“When he saw me he just slowly walked towards me and he didn’t look at anything else, he just kept his eyes on me,” the boy told the TV station. “He started chasing me upstairs and I called my dog down.”
Baby Girl, the family’s pit bull, jumped into action, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
The dog attacked the unidentified robber’s legs as he ran after Shane, the boy told KWCH. Shane said that “it seemed like (the masked man) wanted me because when he saw me he just slowly walked toward me and he didn’t look at anything else.”
The would-be burglar fled the house shortly after the dog attacked him, the Journal-Star reported.
The Lincoln Police Department told KLKN that nothing was taken from the house. After Baby Girl chased the intruder out, Shane ran to a neighbor’s house and called his mom.
No arrests have been made in the case, according to the World-Herald.
Shane told KWCH that he’s grateful for his pit bull, which he rewarded with a lollipop.
“It was in a blink of an eye and I was really scared,” he told the TV station. “Because, it was only me home and I didn’t know who it was and the only protection I had was my dogs.”
Comments