‘I hope it gets on you!’: Peeing mom lashes out during DUI arrest, Florida cops say

Nichole Nespolini pleaded with the other driver not to call the cops — after cursing and screaming at the woman and rear-ending her vehicle, police said.
The drunk woman had been driving erratically Monday in Melbourne, Florida (about 70 miles southeast of Orlando) before hitting the woman’s car at an intersection, authorities said, according to Patch. The driver apparently decided that police should be involved.
When police got to the scene, Nespolini, 40, was already extremely aggravated and began walking in traffic, the Orlando Sentinel reported. She pushed an officer in the chest as he tried to get her out of the road, police said.
Police say Nespolini stood on her toes to yell in an officer’s face at some point, Florida Today reported. Then things got gross.
As officers began to handcuff her, Nespolini said “I’m peeing and I hope it gets on you!” an arrest report said. Police say she began peeing on an officer’s foot, Florida Today reported.
Or to get more technical, an officer “observed a stream of liquid falling from Nespolini’s groin,” according to court documents, the Orlando Sentinel said.
But that wasn’t the only thing that caught their attention. After Nespolini was put in the back of the patrol car, officers noticed a baby was in the backseat of her vehicle, Florida Today reported.
The baby’s father came and got the child while Nespolini was hospitalized and taken to jail, the publication said.
Nespolini is charged with driving under the influence, resisting an officer with violence and other offenses, Patch reported.
