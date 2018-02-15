Attorney Dan Gilleon discusses the complaint he has filed with the Assembly Rules Committee against Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. The complaint, filed on behalf of four anonymous former members of Garcia's staff, alleges misconduct in her office, ranging from discussion about sex and drinking alcohol in the office.
California #MeToo advocate hit with new claims of misconduct

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press

February 15, 2018 02:18 AM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

A California leader of the #MeToo movement faces new allegations of misconduct in her office, just days after she took a leave of absence amid an investigation into claims she groped a former legislative staffer.

San Diego lawyer Dan Gilleon has filed a formal complaint on behalf of four anonymous former staffers of Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia. None of the new allegations involve physical contact, but Gilleon said the former employees considered Garcia's frequent talk about sex a form sexual harassment.

The complaint also alleges a hostile work environment in Garcia's office.

Garcia says the claims don't square with the atmosphere she worked to create.

She denies the groping allegation.

The fresh claims came as a committee tasked with revamping the Legislature's sexual harassment policies prepares to meet Thursday.

