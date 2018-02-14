A 68-year-old man found dead Saturday in his Newport News, Virginia, home may have been dead for years, police say.
A 68-year-old man found dead Saturday in his Newport News, Virginia, home may have been dead for years, police say. WTKR
A 68-year-old man found dead Saturday in his Newport News, Virginia, home may have been dead for years, police say. WTKR

National

His corpse sat in his home for years, cops say. Neighbors thought he was ‘secluded’

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

February 14, 2018 12:12 PM

Their 68-year-old neighbor didn’t get out much, according to Newport News, Virginia, residents.

“He was very secluded,” a neighbor told WTKR. “He didn’t want to be bothered with a bunch of people.”

On Saturday, police found out why. He had been dead for “multiple years,” Officer Brandon Maynard, Newport News police spokesman, told the Daily Press. Police had gone to the home after being asked to check on the man’s welfare and found his body inside.

There were no signs of foul play, and his death does not appear to be suspicious, reported WAVY.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We didn’t smell anything,” a neighbor told WTVR. “Nothing was off.”

Neighbors told WTKR they thought the man, who lived alone but had family in California, had moved away or had entered a nursing home. One neighbor said he had last seen the man two years ago. Court documents identify the homeowner as Charles Rafkind, 68, the station reported.

More Videos

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Pause
Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest 7:43

Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 0:50

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

Former 'A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 0:28

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4 3:10

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says an anonymous tip came in about a man's body at 2808 Columbus Road in Macon, Georgia, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Liz FabianThe Telegraph

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Pause
Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest 7:43

Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 0:50

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

Former 'A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 0:28

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4 3:10

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

View More Video