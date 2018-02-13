He rammed a car and punched a cop, police say. His license plate: ‘DIRTBAG’

Police say a Washington state man rammed his car into another person’s vehicle, pulled a gun on the driver he hit, punched a responding officer in the face and then had to be subdued with a Taser before making racist comments.
Oh, and the license plate on his Chevrolet Camaro says, “DIRTBAG,” according to the Bellevue Police Department.
The 40-year-old man was at a car wash in Bellevue, Washington, when he allegedly rear-ended a car in front of him because it wasn’t moving fast enough, KIRO7 reported. The driver whose car had been hit tried to take pictures of the damage — but the man pulled a gun on him, according to police.
The victim then called 911. But the man with the “DIRTBAG” plate refused to get out of the car once officers arrived, police say, and eventually punched a cop in the face. The man allegedly threatened to kill the trio of officers and made racist comments about the person whose car he had hit.
A Taser had to be used before officers could arrest the man, police say. As a precaution, the officer who was punched was taken to the hospital, according to KOMO.
Police are looking into whether the race of the victim had something to do with the apparent road rage, according to KIRO7.
The Bellevue Police Department wrote that the 40-year-old is likely to face charges of first-degree assault with a firearm, malicious harassment, obstructing justice, resisting arrest and assault on a police officer.
