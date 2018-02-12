He needed a quiet place to meditate. So he broke into a police station, cops say

Siosifa Lolohea must have overlooked the buzzer that would have put him in touch with Orem, Utah, dispatchers when he came to the police station lobby looking for entry, cops say.
Instead, finding the place locked up early Saturday morning, Lolohea hurled two empty vodka bottles through the glass door, according to KSTU. It didn’t take police long to crack the case.
“Not very long, that’s where our officers, you know, are there typing their reports the majority of the time, so it didn’t take very long to have a whole bunch of people there,” Lt. Craig Martinez of the Ogden Police Department told the station.
Officers found Lolohea meditating on the lobby floor, police wrote on Facebook.
“He was a little upset that we were messing up his meditation period, disturbing him while he was just trying to get some inner peace,” Martinez told KSTU. He was incoherent and making strange statements about “looking for Jesus” and “nice shoes,” police reported.
Lolohea was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief, criminal trespass with knowingly unlawful entry, and possession or use of a controlled substance.
Officers tagged the Facebook post on the incident #vodkamixeswellwitheverythingexceptgooddecisions.
In Provo, Utah, another man broke into a police station Dec. 18, but it wasn’t to find Jesus, reported The Deseret News. David Elwin Snow, 37, instead retrieved his stolen bicycle from the evidence locker, police said. Snow had shown up earlier that day to reclaim the bike, but officers needed more proof of ownership before releasing it, the publication reported.
The caper came to light when the original accused bicycle thief, having been re-arrested, told police he’d heard Snow’s brother bragging they’d “pulled off the crime of the century and broken into the police department” to get the bicycle back, according to The Deseret News. Officers found the bike at a relative’s house and arrested Snow on suspicion of burglary – but not theft, because it was his own bicycle.
