Hidden inside this inmate’s weave were 78 tabs of LSD — and much more, police say

Carema Lashandra Brown’s weave was hiding a big secret from jail officials, police say.
Brown had tried to spice up life for two inmates in Jefferson County Jail in Brookville, Pennsylvania, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun. Brown, who had been in the jail since Jan. 5, was allegedly talking about LSD to two women in the jail three days after she arrived there.
Police say she threw the two inmates a pad with a message.
“You b------ sound bored, get on my level,” police say it read. She also allegedly warned them to “please conduct yourselves in a discreet way.”
Never miss a local story.
Inside were four tabs of LSD, according the affidavit. Agents say on Jan. 11 they interviewed both women, who allegedly admitted in written statements that Brown gave them the rainbow-colored acid tabs and told them she had more if they wanted it.
One of the women said Brown told her to put LSD in her shoe so it could be absorbed through her foot, according to the affidavit. They also allegedly found notes in that inmate’s journal that detailed her doing LSD she got from Brown in the jail.
The agents received a search warrant for Brown, and an initial search of her hair didn’t turn up any drugs, according to the affidavit. Brown was allegedly shaking but attributed that to being diabetic, which police say is a lie.
But the following day, jail staff told the agents that they found the drugs — under Brown’s weave, the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, there was a glass pipe with burn marks, half an ounce of cocaine, 78 doses of LSD and half an ounce of crystal meth stashed within her hair piece.
Both inmates who police say received the drugs have been urine tested, but the results of that examination aren’t known yet, according to The Courier Express. Brown, held in jail with a $100,000 cash bail, faces five felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, among other charges.
Comments