Dogs’ food and treats have been recalled after people found salmonella in them

Salmonella found by state inspectors in Raws for Paws Ground Turkey Pet Food and Smokehouse Pet Products’ Beefy Munchies have caused recalls of the dog food products announced Thursday night.

Testing by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture found salmonella in the Raws for Paws product. The Colorado Department of Agriculture found the Salmonella in two 4-ounce packs of Beefy Munchies.

Two dogs who ate Raws for Paws’ ground turkey already have fallen ill, according to the recall notice.

While dogs can get salmonella from eating contaminated food, humans can get it from handling that food, especially without thorough hand washing after touching the food or surfaces that have touched the food.

The recalled Raws for Paws food comes in 5-pound and 1-pound sealed plastic tubes packed in cases of Turkey Pet Food and Pet Food Combo Packs, with case code Nos. 9900008, 9900009, 9900014, and 9900015. The Turkey Pet Food cases were manufactured on Oct. 12, 2017. The Combo Packs were manufactures from Oct. 12, 2017 through Feb. 2. They were distributed mainly in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.

The recalled Beefy Munchies come in 4-ounce bags with a best by date of Oct. 25, 2019, and a lot No. of 449294. They were distributed mainly in North Carolina, Washington, Michigan and Colorado.

The Beefy Munchies’ recall notice posted to the FDA site notes, “Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans.”

As for people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, “Most persons infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after infection. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most persons recover without treatment.

“However, in some persons, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized.”

Anyone with the recalled Beefy Munchies should toss the product or return it for a refund. Consumers with questions can call Smokehouse Pet Products at 1-877-699-7387, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Eastern time.

The Raws for Paws want consumers to stop using the ground turkey and give them a call 612-465-0372.