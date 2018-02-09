Trump faces legal challenge on border wall with Mexico

FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. Federal Judge Gonzalo Curiel was berated by Donald Trump for his handling of lawsuits alleging fraud at now-defunct Trump University. Curiel will hear arguments Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, in a lawsuit that could block construction of a border wall with Mexico, or at least cause major delays. Elliott Spagat, File AP Photo