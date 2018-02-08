National

He burglarized a neighbor, and when she took back her TV, he called 911, police say

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

February 08, 2018 10:11 AM

When his neighbor walked off with a television he’d recently acquired, Jason M. Tschanz called 911.

But when a Spokane Valley, Wash., deputy discovered that the woman had reclaimed a TV that Tschanz had stolen from her, he was the one who ended up in handcuffs, according to the Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Department.

Tschanz, 46, told the deputy who responded to his 911 call on Sunday afternoon that he had purchased a television, Xbox and other items from a neighbor shortly before the man went to jail. Tschanz said the neighbor’s girlfriend had come to his apartment earlier Sunday while he was away and took back the television, deputies said.

The woman, however, told the deputy that she and her boyfriend had caught Tschanz trying to break into their apartment a few weeks earlier. After going out for a few hours earlier Sunday, she had returned and found the television and other items missing, officers said. She went to Tschanz’s apartment, where his daughter let her in, and took back the television.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Her boyfriend, still in jail, also confirmed to the deputy that he had not sold anything to Tschanz, according to the Sheriff’s Department. After further questioning, Tschanz admitted stealing the TV and other items, the rest of which were also recovered from his apartment, deputies said. He was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary.

More Videos

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Pause
Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest 7:43

Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 0:50

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

Former 'A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 0:28

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4 3:10

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice. Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Pause
Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest 7:43

Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 0:50

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

Former 'A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 0:28

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4 3:10

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

View More Video