Ex-swim coach's home searched amid sexual abuse allegations

FILE - In this July 30, 2012, file photo, United States' Ariana Kukors competes in a women's 200-meter individual medley swimming heat at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park during the Summer Olympics in London. Investigators have searched the Seattle home of a former U.S. Olympic Team swimming coach amid allegations that he sexually abused and took explicit photos of Kukors when she was underage.Homeland Security taskforce investigators along with police in Washington state served a search warrant at 46-year-old Sean Hutchison’s Seattle apartment Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, recovering electronic devices they say may contain evidence, the SeattlePI reported. Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo