Dental work gave her a severe infection. That’s because these men weren’t dentists, prosecutors say

Most dental appointments don’t end in a criminal investigation.
Then again, most dental visits involve an actual dentist — unlike the visits one woman made to two New Jersey men who didn’t have any dental licensing at all, according to prosecutors in Union County, N.J.
The woman’s case wound up before police in Linden, N.J., last year after she developed a “severe oral infection” following several appointments with the men, prosecutors said. The woman spent almost $1,000 over the course of those visits.
The two men accused of performing the unlicensed dental work — Jorge Renteria-Paz, 46, and Hector Carro, 73 — were operating their phony dental practice out of two residential apartment units in Linden, N.J., prosecutors said.
When police searched those units, they uncovered a trove of tools, including a handheld x-ray machine, sterilization equipment and various other dental instruments. There was also more than $20,000 in cash, prosecutors said.
Renteria-Paz and Carro were arrested and have been charged with unlawful practice of dentistry, a third-degree crime, in connection with the incident.
Both men live just south of Newark in suburban New Jersey, according to Union County Prosecutor Michael Monahan, who announced the charges against the two men Wednesday.
Unlicensed dentists “don’t just illegally profit from their schemes by exploiting some of our most vulnerable citizens,” Monahan said in a statement, adding that they “too often they also place the health of their client victims in jeopardy.”
Prosecutors said that the two men’s patients were all undocumented residents who did not have insurance. But anyone else who may have received dental services from them is encouraged to contact local law enforcement.
Renteria-Paz and Carro have both been released, prosecutors said, and will appear in Union County Superior Court on Feb. 23.
It’s not the first time phony dentists have been accused of practicing on vulnerable or undocumented patients.
Just last year, two women were arrested after prosecutors say they provided dental services to undocumented immigrants in New Orleans, La., despite lacking a license.
“When there are unlicensed people posing as professionals, it violates the public’s trust,” Louisiana Attorney Jeff General Landry said in a statement in June 2017. “ There are too many hard-working people in our state to let criminals affect their professions.”
Third-degree criminal charges, like the ones Renteria-Paz and Carro are accused of, often result in three to five years in state prison, local prosecutors said.
