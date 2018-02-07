Terrell Banks allegedly attacked his mother with a steak knife after smoking marijuana.
He smoked pot, grabbed a steak knife and meditated, cops say. Then his mom walked in.

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

February 07, 2018 12:42 PM

Terrell Banks told police the paranoia set in after he smoked weed.

Banks, a 23-year-old from Racine, Wisconsin, allegedly said the marijuana “put him beyond his comfort zone,” even though the drug has never made him feel that way before, according to Fox6.

He grabbed a steak knife, he told police, and walked around his house because of the unsettling feeling.

He tried to meditate, Banks said, but the voices in his head said someone was attempting to rape him. Then his mom walked in the house, according to a criminal complaint detailed in the Racine County Eye.

At first, Banks’ mom said she thought her son was running at her with his cellphone, the County Eye reported. But police say Banks stabbed his mother “multiple times” with the steak knife because he believed she was going to rape him, according to The Journal-Times.

His mom fought off his attack and ran off to a nearby store when a neighbor didn’t answer.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for at least six cuts on her head (including some to her eyes) and three stab wounds to her arm and side, the Journal-Times reported.

Banks allegedly fled his home, telling officers that he wanted to walk “towards the sun” — because he worried someone would attack him if he didn’t keep moving, the Journal-Times reported.

Police say they found him walking down a street without any clothes on. He allegedly admitted to stripping naked near a school because he was certain he was “about to fly,” according to Fox6.

Police say he cried and “spoke very quietly” while recounting the alleged attack on his mother, according to the County Eye. The 23-year-old was charged with attempted first-degree murder, mayhem and domestic abuse assessments.

That could get him a $100,00 fine and up to 100 years in jail, if convicted.

