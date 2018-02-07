Fed-up hurricane victims grab machetes, shovels and start restoring their own power

In this Jan. 31, 2018 photo, retired carpenter Felipe Rodriguez, far right, uses his pickup truck to help municipal workers, who are also locals, Eliezer Nazario, left, and Tomas Martinez move an electric post so they can install it near his home, four months after Hurricane Maria hit the El Ortiz sector of Coamo, Puerto Rico. Rodriguez also has no water and yet receives bills for services he's not getting. Carlos Giusti AP