Toddlers’ eyebrows were waxed without permission at a daycare, parents say

The state of Washington and the Boys & Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties are investigating claims that a toddler’s eyebrows were waxed while in daycare. A second mother, Glenda Maria Cruz, has made a similar complaint. She posted on Facebook that her son looked as if he had his eyebrows waxed at the same center on the same day. Glenda Maria Cruz

