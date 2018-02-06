If you smoke or drink you may want to let your scalding tea cool down first, study suggests

Sometimes, there’s nothing that can do the trick like a hot cup of tea.
But those who drink alcohol or smoke cigarettes on a daily basis might want to let that cup simmer down for a few minutes before sipping, according to a study published monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
For the study, researchers tracked 456,155 people in China aged 30 to 79 over a period of around ten years. They were asked to rank how they drink their tea — including “warm,” “hot” or “burning hot” — and were tracked to see if they developed esophageal cancer, according to CNN.
It turned out that those who consumed over 15 grams of alcohol and “burning-hot tea” on a daily basis had a five-times higher chance of getting esophageal cancer compared to those who had hot tea less than once a week. Fifteen grams of alcohol is just over a 5-ounce glass of wine, a 12 ounce glass of beer or a 1.5 ounce shot, CNN wrote.
For daily smokers who like scalding tea each day, the risk of that cancer was two times higher. In total, around 1,700 of the study’s participants developed esophageal cancer in just under 10 years.
“We found that the association between high-temperature tea consumption and esophageal cancer risk was dependent on alcohol and tobacco consumption,” lead author Jun Lv said to TIME in an email.
The American Cancer Society predicts that 17,290 new cases of esophageal cancer will be diagnosed in 2018, with 13,480 of those being men. Just under 16,000 people are expected to die from that particular form of cancer during 2018, too.
The study has a few big caveats, one being that the temperature of the tea was never measured, only self-reported from the hundreds of thousands of participants.
Another caveat is that the risk of hot drinks causing cancer isn’t necessarily new information. The World Health Organization warned in 2016 that it’s “probable” that drinks hotter than 149 degrees Fahrenheit can cause cancer, TIME reported.
But it’s considered safe to have a drink cooler than that temperature — and drinks are often consumed at a much higher temperature abroad than they are here in the U.S., where coffee is usually enjoyed at 140 degrees Fahrenheit, according to ABC News.
So unless you like your tea scalding hot and can’t put down a cigarette or alcoholic beverage, you’re probably safe.
And Peter F. Goggi, president of the Tea Association of the USA, released a statement to USA Today saying that there are more potential health benefits to tea than possible downsides.
“The Tea Council of the USA confidently reiterates that tea is associated with more health benefits than harm,” he wrote in a statement, “but that alcohol and tobacco appear to remain risk factors for esophageal cancer.”
The National Cancer Institute has more information on its website about how drinking tea (that isn’t piping hot) could actually help ward off cancer.
