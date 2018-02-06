Daniel Dickson
Daniel Dickson Montgomery County Police
Daniel Dickson Montgomery County Police

National

He lurked around schools in a 'sex chamber on wheels' — until meeting the wrong girls, cops say

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

February 06, 2018 12:24 PM

Prosecutors in Maryland credit two quick-thinking teenage girls with helping police get a “child predator” off the streets.

Daniel Dickson, 34, had been seen lurking around middle and high schools in the Silver Spring, Md., area for years, according to local police. He was convicted last week of sexual solicitation of a minor and now awaits sentencing in March.

When police arrested him, they found paraphernalia of a “sexual nature” — oils, Axe body spray and boxes of condoms, including Rough Rider Studded — and a twin-sized mattress in the van.

“It looks like the minivan was set up for being a roving sex chamber,” Ramon Korionoff, a spokesman for Montgomery County state’s attorney’s office, told WJLA in Washington, D.C.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dickson came to the end of the road when he propositioned the wrong girls last summer.

Police say he stopped two sisters, ages 15 and 19, about 7 p.m. on June 5 as they walked on a sidewalk outside a middle school in Silver Spring.

He told them they were “cute” and suggested they “hop in his car,” according to WJLA. He got out of the van and approached the girls, who told police he propositioned both of them for oral sex.

“Can you (bleep),” he reportedly asked them.

“I was like, ‘Oh, you’ve got to be kidding me,’” one of the sisters later told police.

The girls told him they were “underage” but Dickson didn’t seem to care. The girls told him they were going to take pictures of him and he took off.

One sister called 911 and the other recorded Dickson driving away in a 2003 silver Mazda MPV minivan, the license plate in plain sight.

“They called 911, they caught the license plate on video and today, we have a conviction against what seems to be a child predator,” Korionoff told local media.

More Videos

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Pause
Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest 7:43

Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 0:50

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

Former 'A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 0:28

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4 3:10

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Mark Hoffer / The Star-Telegram

Police stopped Dickson in his minivan about a week later. They found the mattress in the back and the condoms and body spray in the glove compartment.

Police said he confessed to routinely cruising through suburban neighborhoods and browsing Facebook “to pick up girls.”

He reportedly told police he planned to keep doing it until someone told him to stop.

According to WDCW in D.C., the two girls said they had seen Dickson park his van outside the school at least twice a week in the mornings.

He had been investigated for similar activity before.

“Since 2013, he has been parking his van or his car outside of local middle and high schools,” Korionoff told WDCW.

In 2013 Dickson followed a 17-year-old girl home from school in the same neighborhood, trying to lure her with “come play with me,” “wanna see this?” and “what’s your number?”

Police warned him to stop. “And they told him don’t hang out and loiter in front of schools and it seems that through these few years, he’s escalated in his behavior,” Korionoff said.

After a two-day bench trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court last week, Dickson was found guilty of the solicitation charge.

He faces up to 10 years in prison and is required to register as a sex offender for at least 25 years. He is being held without bond until sentencing next month.

More Videos

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Pause
Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest 7:43

Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 0:50

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

Former 'A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 0:28

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4 3:10

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic; Monty Davis, Jason Boatright, curatorMcClatchy

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Pause
Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest 7:43

Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 0:50

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

Former 'A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 0:28

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4 3:10

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

View More Video