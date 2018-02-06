Teacher accused of dangling child off balcony says it was just a joke

A parent calls Andres Tobar “a saint,” but prosecutors say the San Francisco kindergarten teacher dangled a 7-year-old child off a second-floor balcony.
Tobar, 47, who faces charges of felony child endangerment in the Dec. 19 incident at Marshall Elementary School, pleaded not guilty Monday, reported the San Francisco Chronicle. His attorney said the case was all a misunderstanding.
“From what I understand right now, they were moving a classroom and he picked up a child and took him over to the railing, joked around and someone saw it and reported it as a child falling over the rail,” James Campbell, Tobar’s attorney, told the Chronicle. “Under no circumstances would he ever put a child in danger – I mean, it’s just inconceivable to his whole background and the whole reason he took the job to begin with.”
Tobar had been teaching at the school, near the Mission Dolores neighborhood in downtown San Francisco, for more than 21 years, Campbell told the publication. He submitted his resignation Friday to the San Francisco Unified School District.
“I’m thinking hopefully there is some overzealousness looking at the charges,” Campbell said. “But that’s understandable, because obviously they want to be protective of the children.”
A crowd of parents supporting Tobar turned out Monday for his court hearing, reported The San Francisco Examiner.
“I’ve called him a saint before,” Sharon Hoff, whose daughter was in Tobar’s kindergarten class, told the publication. “Whatever it was, I think it was done in playfulness and he was not doing anything malicious. I don’t know if any of this actually happened that he’s accused of, but I would implicitly trust my daughter with him.”
Tobar will return to court in March, prosecutors said.
“We have a seven-year-old victim whose well-being and safety is our primary concern,” Max Szabo, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office, told the Examiner.
On Monday, a judge ordered Tobar, who remains free on $50,000 bail, to stay 150 yards away from the child and Marshall Elementary School. A reported video of the incident has not been released, according to the publication.
