A man in Bokeelia, Florida, used a broom and a wet blanket to free a distressed alligator from a plastic ring on Thanksgiving Day in 2017. Michael Stauffer found the gator in his backyard and said the ring was “cutting him up all over his body” before he freed it. With the help of a friend, Stauffer used the blanket to cover the animal and a broom to stop it getting away, before he taped the gator’s mouth shut and removed the plastic. Stauffer said after freeing the animal, he notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission about the incident and they sent an officer out to pick up alligator. Facebook/Michael Stauffer via Storyful
Watch how a Florida man frees an alligator caught in a plastic ring

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

February 05, 2018 10:58 AM

A wet blanket and a broom — and some steely nerve and patience — are all it took for a Florida man to free a distressed alligator from a plastic ring.

Michael Stauffer, from Bokeelia in Lee County, saw the unfortunate but still toothsome gator in his backyard on Thanksgiving. The ring was “cutting him up all over his body,” he said.

With the help of a friend, Stauffer used the wet blanket to cover the animal and a broom to stop it from getting away. Took him about five or so minutes. The gator opened its mouth wide at one point as if to say, “Back off!”

Eventually, Stauffer taped the gator’s mouth shut and removed the offending plastic.

Stauffer notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and an officer picked up the alligator.

