Water makes its way south through the Central Valley by way of the California Aqueduct. A Hesperia, Calif., man died Sunday rescuing his son from the canal after a bicycle accident.
Water makes its way south through the Central Valley by way of the California Aqueduct. A Hesperia, Calif., man died Sunday rescuing his son from the canal after a bicycle accident. Dale Kolke California Department of Water Resources
Water makes its way south through the Central Valley by way of the California Aqueduct. A Hesperia, Calif., man died Sunday rescuing his son from the canal after a bicycle accident. Dale Kolke California Department of Water Resources

National

He dove into a chilly canal to save his son. Then he sank out of sight

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

February 05, 2018 10:31 AM

A 9-year-old boy riding with his father Sunday afternoon lost control of his bicycle and tumbled into the California Aqueduct north of San Bernardino.

Osbaldo Rodriguez, 31, of Hesperia, didn’t hesitate, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department told The Riverside Press Enterprise. He dove into the chilly water and rescued his son. But Rodriguez never resurfaced afterward.

A sheriff’s dive team, called at 12:48 p.m., found his body in the canal a short distance away after a four-hour search.

“This man did what any reasonable person would do under these circumstances, he saved his son,” Cindy Bachman, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s department, told the publication. “This is a very tragic accident.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Relatives told KABC they heard Rodriguez calling for help and came to investigate, but by then he’d already gone underwater. His son was not injured.

“It’s very cold, it moves very fast and, again, it’s hard to find anything to grasp onto,” Bachman told the station about the aqueduct, which has been the scene of several recent deaths.

In September, Xanthi Linares, 24, died when her car crashed into the aqueduct shortly after midnight. She was able to call her mother as water filled the vehicle.

“The last words that she was able to say to my mom before she went under completely and was no longer able to speak was ‘I love you,’ ” said Annette Linares, her sister.

And in March, a mother and two of her three children died when their car crashed through a fence into the water, reported The Bakersfield Sun.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Pause
Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest 7:43

Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 0:50

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

Former 'A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 0:28

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4 3:10

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

View More Video