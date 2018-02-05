More Videos

An enraged employee at the 595 Truck Stop in Davie threw scalding water in her manager’s face after she was fired Friday, causing a physical altercation and leaving the supervisor with severe facial burns, deputies say. Davie Police Department
National

Her boss asked if she stole money. She threw boiling water in his face, cops say

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

February 05, 2018 09:08 AM

DAVIE, FLORIDA

After being questioned by her boss about missing money, a truck stop employee launched boiling water at her manager’s face, according to news reports.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jondre Thomas, a five-year employee of the 595 Truck Stop in Davie, after she threw a cup of scalding water at her supervisor’s face.

Her boss, Claudio Salcedo, suffered second- and third-degree burns and was transported to Broward Medical Center. One of his eyes was also injured, NBC6 reported.

The incident happened after Salcedo spoke to Thomas about money that had gone missing from the business.

Thomas denied stealing any money, and accused Salcedo of trying to get her fired, according to WPLG Local 10.

Footage shows the woman tossing boiling water at Salcedo’s face and then walking away. That’s when Salcedo tackled her to the ground. Once the two were separated by other employees, Thomas fled on foot.

Thomas was ultimately arrested by BSO deputies at her home in Dania Beach. She faces one count of aggravated battery, jail records show, and is being held at the Broward County jail in Fort Lauderdale on $10,000 bond.

And yes, she was fired.

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

