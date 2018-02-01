Wisconsin girl to be sentenced for Slender Man stabbing

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Morgan Geyser, left, looks to her attorney Anthony Cotton as she appears in a in a Waukesha County Courtroom in Waukesha, Wis. Geyser one of two Wisconsin girls who tried to kill a classmate to win favor with fictional horror character Slender Man is being sentenced Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, for her role in the attack. Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP Michael Sears