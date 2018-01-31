A tow truck carried off his vehicle. So he took revenge on the tow company, police say

Sean O’Neal held a grudge, police say.
A Berkeley, California, company had earlier towed away the 55-year-old Albany man’s vehicle, the California Highway Patrol told The East Bay Times. On Friday, O’Neal sought revenge by breaking into the tow company’s secure yard and stealing a flatbed tow truck.
When the owner discovered the truck missing, he checked a GPS tracker and notified Fremont police at 8:35 a.m. of the stolen truck’s location in their city, according to The San Francisco Chronicle. Fremont officers tried to pull O’Neal over, but he took off, sparking a chase at speeds between 30 and 40 mph, close to the truck’s reported top speed.
CHP officers took over the chase when it hit Bay Area freeways, laying a spike strip on Interstate 680 in Pleasanton, officers told The San Francisco Chronicle.
The strip disabled three tires, but O’Neal continued onto Interstate 580 in Castro Valley before finally stopping. He was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, grand theft, receiving stolen property, evading an officer and being an unlicensed drive, reported The East Bay Times.
