Stoned cop calls for help finding her partner – who was ‘up in a tree,' police say

Where are the “Live PD” cameras when you need them?
The raid of a Toronto marijuana dispensary over the weekend led to some wacky mayhem that ended with two allegedly stoned cops — one of whom apparently flew fairly high.
“He was up in a tree,” a police source told the Toronto Sun. “Up there with the birds.”
Reports in Canadian media are unclear about the source of the pot the cops allegedly got stoned on.
But according to the Sun, constables Vito Dominelli and Jamie Young had been tasked with guarding evidence after police raided the dispensary. And they allegedly ate some of the seized merchandise.
One of them called an off-duty colleague for help after 1 a.m. on Sunday, reporting that he felt like he was going to pass out and that his partner was missing from their vehicle, CTV News in Canada reported.
The colleague mistakenly thought a kidnapping had occurred and called for backup. Cops from four divisions responded to the area, media reported.
According to the Sun’s report, cops found a female officer allegedly wandering around in an altered state.
An EMS paramedic found the other cop up in a tree.
A female officer responding to the scene slipped and fell on ice in the road and hit her head, sustaining a concussion, police reported.
All three cops wound up in the hospital.
“All I am able to say is that two officers are being investigated by Professional Standards,” Toronto police spokesman Mark Pugash told the Sun.
Mike McCormack, president of the Toronto Police Association, confirmed to the CP24 news outlet that two officers have been suspended with pay pending an investigation but would add no further details.
“All I can tell you is that there is an ongoing investigation,” he said. “I’m not aware of the specific allegations around the investigation, and I’m not going to comment or speculate until the investigation is complete.”
McCormack told the Sun that all three officers taken to the hospital are fine.
Officer Dominelli has a healthy following on social media, where he posts funny moments while in his uniform, such as lip-synching to music, according to CTV, which reported his Twitter profile has been deleted and Instagram set to private.
Toronto media found one of his tweets set to rapper Afroman’s 2001 stoner anthem, “Because I Got High.”
BREAKING NEWS: video surfaces of @TorontoPolice officer suspended for allegedly stealing, taking drugs on the job. Sings “I was high”..... more tonight on @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/1hykO5hqmC— Caryn Lieberman (@caryn_lieberman) January 30, 2018
BREAKING NEWS: A video clip of the @TorontoPolice officer from 13 division in uniform singing... He’s now suspended, subject of a professional standards investigation for allegedly ingesting marijuana stolen during a raid on a dispensary. pic.twitter.com/kyRSUwrOHJ— Caryn Lieberman (@caryn_lieberman) January 30, 2018
Without mentioning Dominelli or Young, McCormack alluded to concerns about how some officers portray themselves on social media.
“I am always concerned when something belittles what we do in policing and doesn’t represent us in the right light,” McCormack told CTV.
“I don’t want the public to be under the misconception that we have a bunch of officers who have nothing to do but use social media.”
Jokes are flying around the cop shop about the incident — hear tell an “evidence bag of Doritos” was found at the scene — but not everyone is laughing, the Sun reported.
“It’s so embarrassing,” one veteran officer told the Toronto newspaper. “We are arresting kids and seizing profits and product from businesses, and this is how some officers (allegedly) act.”
