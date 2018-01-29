This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows William Rayford, who is scheduled for execution Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, for the 1999 killing of his ex-girlfriend Carol Lynn Thomas Hall in Dallas.
This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows William Rayford, who is scheduled for execution Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, for the 1999 killing of his ex-girlfriend Carol Lynn Thomas Hall in Dallas. Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)

Dallas man set to die for 2nd murder while on parole for 1st

By MICHAEL GRACZYK Associated Press

January 29, 2018 01:06 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Texas

A Dallas man is asking federal courts to block his scheduled execution in Texas for the slaying of his ex-girlfriend 17 years ago.

Attorneys for 64-year-old William Rayford have appeals before the Supreme Court and a federal judge in Dallas. If he's executed Tuesday evening, he'd be the nation's second prisoner put to death this year.

Rayford was condemned for the slaying of 44-year-old Carol Lynn Thomas Hall. She was taken from her Dallas home, stabbed and strangled and left 300 feet inside a large drain pipe. Her 11-year-old son also was stabbed in the same attack but survived to testify against Rayford.

At the time of the killing, Rayford was on parole after serving eight years of a 23-year prison term for murdering his wife.

