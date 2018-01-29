A hunter’s pregnant daughter came to pick him up. His rifle accidentally fired

After a morning hunting trip, a Mississippi man called his 19-year-old daughter Saturday to ask her to pick him up.
But when he opened the door to her vehicle to put his rifle in the back seat, a shot rang out, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office reported in a post to Facebook. The bullet, accidentally discharged from the 48-year-old father’s rifle, struck his pregnant daughter in the back as she waited behind the wheel.
The man moved his daughter to the passenger seat and drove her to a nearby home, where his sister-in-law took over driving while phoning 911 at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. An ambulance met the vehicle to finish taking the woman to the hospital.
The sheriff’s office reported the woman was still in surgery Saturday afternoon, and no further information has been released on her condition, but her unborn child did not survive.
No charges have been filed. Rankin County authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.
The post by the sheriff’s office did not name the father or daughter.
Posted by Rankin County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 27, 2018
