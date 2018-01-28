Rabbi who founded major Los Angeles synagogue dies at 97

FILE - In this May 30, 1980 file photo, presidential hopeful Sen. Edward Kennedy, left, responds with a laugh after a greeting by Rabbi Isaiah Zeldin before Kennedy spoke to the congregation at the Stephen Wise Temple, in Los Angeles. Zeldin, who founded a synagogue in Los Angeles more than 50 years ago that became one of the largest Reform congregations in the country, has died at 97. The Stephen Wise Temple announced on its website that Zeldin died Friday night, Jan. 26, 2018, at his home in Palm Desert, Calif. Reed Saxon, File AP Photo