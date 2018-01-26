They planned a courthouse wedding — but got hitched in the women's bathroom instead

Brian and Maria Schulz were set for a courthouse wedding, along with their mothers, at the Monmouth County Courthouse, according to NJ.com. Then Brian rushed out of the room.

He wasn’t having second thoughts — the groom was rushing to his mother, who called him and said she was having an asthma attack in the women’s bathroom at the courthouse, the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office wrote.

Brian’s mother was receiving medical attention from officers in the bathroom, but there was another problem facing the couple, the sheriff’s office wrote.

If the pair didn’t get wed that day, they would have to wait another 45 days before they could get another marriage license. And Brian’s mother had to be there to sign the marriage license, ABC7 reported.

So one of the police officers helping the ailing woman had an idea — and Brian explained the new plan to Maria’s best friend, who was also at the courthouse wedding.

"My friend dragged me to the bathroom and I was like, 'What is happening?' and he said to me, 'Come to the bathroom, you're getting married,'" Maria told NJ.com.

They were going to have a bathroom wedding, right next to the paper towel dispenser.

In the video, the hum of an oxygen machine can be heard as the pair exchange their “I dos” and celebrate with a kiss.

“We are pleased to report that Mr. and Mrs. Schulz are doing great and so is mom,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “They were touched that Sheriff’s Officers and the Hon. Judge Gummer went out of the way to make their day memorable and special.”

For Brian, it didn’t matter where he got wed — as long as he was with Maria.

"Of course it wasn't what I imagined, but to be honest, it doesn't matter if I get married in a courthouse, a church, a bathroom," he told NJ.com "It's a personal thing between me, Maria and God."